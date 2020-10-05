CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council passed two bills Monday that will help hospitality workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the bills will require businesses to re-hire laid-off employees once they reopen, while the other ensures hotels keep their staff if ownership changes hands.

Hotel workers held several rallies in support of the legislation.

It’s unclear whether Mayor Young will sign them into law.

