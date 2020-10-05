ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Baltimore County on I-695 Sunday.
Troopers responded to I-695 at US Route 40 in Rosedale at around 12:02 a.m. for a report of a crash.
The man, 35-year-old Bryan Thompson, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash.
They learned he was taking the ramp from westbound US Route 40 to the Inner Loop[ of I-695 when he lost control of his motorcycle at the top of the ramp. It then moved onto I-695 and went through all lanes of traffic before he was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police said a Dodge Journey driving on the Inner Loop of I-695 struck Thompson who was lying in the road. The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time pending the result of an investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation is continuing.