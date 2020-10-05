CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Continues COVID Fight, Receiving Treatment At Walter Reed In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Utility companies in Maryland can now start sending shutoff notices again.

Shutoffs have been banned for months because of the pandemic.

They’ll be allowed again on November 15, but notices will start arriving soon.

Information on payment plans and other assistance can be found on the Maryland Public Service Commission’s website. 

