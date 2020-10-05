Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Utility companies in Maryland can now start sending shutoff notices again.
Shutoffs have been banned for months because of the pandemic.
They’ll be allowed again on November 15, but notices will start arriving soon.
Information on payment plans and other assistance can be found on the Maryland Public Service Commission’s website.
