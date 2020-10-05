BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Over the last few days, doctors have slowly revealed more details about the medications that are being used on President Trump.

Trump revealed on Twitter early Friday morning he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. Friday evening, the president headed to Walter Reed in Bethesda for treatment.

The president has a team of experienced doctors, including at least one based at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. WJZ spoke with a critical care doctor who is not involved with the president’s care. He said it’s still too early to determine how these different drugs will affect the president in the long term.

The medications include Remdesivir, Dexamethasone and an experimental antibody cocktail.

“None of these individual treatments can really pinpoint exactly where you are and your course of treatment,” said Dr. Kinjal Sheth, chief of critical care at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.

Dr. Sheth explained Remdesivir could cut the length of time the president is sick. Dexamethasone on the other hand, is a steroid that’s intended to prevent his immune system from going into overdrive.

“It can affect a lot of different things and so it sets off a whole huge inflammation cascade, which is why we’ve had patients who had cardiac issues, neurological issues and the steroids are hopefully able to brunt some of that inflamation,” Dr. Sheth said.

Johns Hopkins physician Dr. Brian Garibaldi is on the president’s treatment team.

When the president leaves the hospital, Dr. Sheth said his battle against COVID-19 doesn’t end there.

“…is that it’s a very fluid thing, one day they are doing well and the next day they are doing worse. And even sometimes when you’re well enough to be discharged from the hospital, you can have long term other effects,” Dr. Sheth said.

As for the balance with the president’s privacy versus the public’s right to know, Dr. Sheth said if there’s information that could affect his ability to lead, the public has the right to know. Anything beyond that is off-limits.

