NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash involving a tractor trailer shut down parts of Route 40 — on both the east and west side — in Cecil County.
The crash happened around noon where Route 40 meets Principio Parkway in North East. The crash involves a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. Maryland State Police did not say how many victims there were.
The crash is causing major delays in the area as several lanes are closed. Crews are cleaning up the scene, while police investigate the crash.
Crash: Cecil County; US 40 between Principio and West Old Philadelphia Road. Tractor-trailer and passenger car. All lanes closed except for Right Westbound shoulder; No estimated time of closure – slc #mdottraffic #mdtraffic
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 5, 2020
Some lanes along the northbound side of I-95 were also shut down Monday morning in Cecil County due to two separate crashes.
