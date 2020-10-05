CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, leaders have encouraged Marylanders to get outside in a safe manner. It turns out they took that advice.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the Maryland Park Service brokes its visitor record, with more than 17 million people stopping by state parks so far in 2020.

The previous record, set last year, saw around 15 million visitors at state parks.

