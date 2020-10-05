Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, leaders have encouraged Marylanders to get outside in a safe manner. It turns out they took that advice.
Gov. Larry Hogan said the Maryland Park Service brokes its visitor record, with more than 17 million people stopping by state parks so far in 2020.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The previous record, set last year, saw around 15 million visitors at state parks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.