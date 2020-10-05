CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Continues COVID Fight, Receiving Treatment At Walter Reed In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reminded us that he is the GOAT on Sunday, breaking records again during the matchup with Washington.

Jackson reached 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing faster than any NFL player in history. He reached these stats in his 35th career game, surpassing Michael Vick.

During the post game interviews, the reigning MVP said he wasn’t focused on the stats right now.

“Probably in the long run. But I’m still focused on winning championships,” Jackson said. “But we have bigger fish to fry right now. I’ll cherish [the records] later.”

Jackson led his team to victory over Washington, 31-17.

During the game, he also made a career long 50-yard TD run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

But he also threw his first interception of the season.

It’s still a great victory Monday!!

