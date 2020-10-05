BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reminded us that he is the GOAT on Sunday, breaking records again during the matchup with Washington.
Jackson reached 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing faster than any NFL player in history. He reached these stats in his 35th career game, surpassing Michael Vick.
During the post game interviews, the reigning MVP said he wasn’t focused on the stats right now.
“Probably in the long run. But I’m still focused on winning championships,” Jackson said. “But we have bigger fish to fry right now. I’ll cherish [the records] later.”
"Probably in the long run. But we have bigger fish to fry right now." @Lj_era8 if records mean anything to him: pic.twitter.com/RMO5MefJLU
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
Jackson led his team to victory over Washington, 31-17.
During the game, he also made a career long 50-yard TD run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
LAMARVELOUS
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/l63ZQs9Q2T
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
But he also threw his first interception of the season.
It’s still a great victory Monday!!