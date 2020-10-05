CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Severn Sunday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Raleigh Drive and Sebring Court. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound outside his vehicle, which had crashed into a pole nearby, police said.

The vehicle had a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain view, which police seized, the department said.

The suspect, who fled on foot, is still being sought.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

