By CBS Baltimore Staff
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes have reopened along I-95 north in Cecil County Monday morning after two separate crashes were reported.

Some lanes were closed at mile marker 94 just past MD-222 (exit 93) in the Perryville area and at mile marker 98 prior to MD-272 (exit 100) in the North East area.

Motorists should use Route 40 as an alternate route.

