Comments
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes have reopened along I-95 north in Cecil County Monday morning after two separate crashes were reported.
Some lanes were closed at mile marker 94 just past MD-222 (exit 93) in the Perryville area and at mile marker 98 prior to MD-272 (exit 100) in the North East area.
Motorists should use Route 40 as an alternate route.
Heavy delays continue on NB I-95 in Cecil Co. Two crashes keep lanes closed at MM 94 past MD 222 (Ex93) and at MM 98 prior to MD 272 (Ex100). Use US 40 as alt route. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 5, 2020