COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a third shooting that happened over the weekend in Columbia.
Officers were called to the 7500 block of Monarch Mills at 1:35 a.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots. They searched the area and found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg had been driven to Howard County General Hospital by a friend.
Deandre Cummings, 24, of Columbia, has been treated and released from the hospital, police said. Detectives are looking into the possibility that the shooting may have been drug-related, and whether the people involved knew each other.
Two other shootings happened in Columbia over the weekend, one Saturday evening and another Sunday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in any of the three incidents should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Those who call or email may remain anonymous.