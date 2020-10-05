PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating two fatal crashes in Pasadena Sunday — one involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to Mountain Road near Fairwood Driver for a crash around 5:54 p.m. involving a pedestrian.

A black GMC Acadia was traveling westbound on Mountain Road and approaching the intersection with Fairwood Road when it struck a pedestrian walking along the shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian, later identified as 31-year-old Adam Lee Natschke of the 4400 block of Mountain Road, died at the scene.

The driver, 56-year-old Michael Bryan Wentz of Pasadena, and his passengers — a woman and two children — were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Another crash was reported in Pasadena around 7 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to Fort Smallwood Road near Chestnut Cove Drive for a single-vehicle crash.

A blue Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Fort Smallwood Road approaching the intersection with Chestnut Cove Drive when for some unknown reason the Ford left the road and veered into the woods. It struck a tree.

The driver, 73-year-old Bernard Carl Myers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Myers suffered a medical event that led to him losing control of the car.

The crash is also under investigation.