Comments
DENTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Caroline County are searching for Megan Lori Burch, who is a registered sex offender who has failed to register.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for her arrest. They said she is known to frequent the Denton and Easton, Maryland area.
Police said her last known address is in Denton. She is a Tier 2 offender.
If anyone sees her, they are asked not to try to apprehend her themselves.
Please contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515 or private Facebook message us on the agency’s Facebook page. You can also contact your local police department and notify them of the location of Burch.