By CBS Baltimore Staff
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday, just days after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the president walked out of Walter Reed and boarded Marine One for the short helicopter trip back to Washington, D.C. Once he arrived, he walked up to a White House balcony and removed his mask for a photo opportunity.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump returned to the White House three days after being hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Trump’s medical staff said they believe the president can safely return to the White House and continue to receive treatment there.

President Trump was given a third dose of Remdesivir Sunday evening and Dr. Sean Conley said he will receive another dose Monday before he leaves for the White House. He’ll receive the final dose at the White House.

It’s been more than 72 hours since his last fever,” Conley said. He said that the president’s breathing has been back to normal. 

Trump’s temperature is at 98.1 at last check, his blood pressure was 134 over 78. His respiratory rate of 17 respirations per minute, his heart rate was 68 beats per minute and his last oxyhemoglobin saturation was 97% on room air, doctors said.

“He currently does not endorse any respiratory complaints,” doctors said.

He continues on dexamethasone and again the plan for today is to continue to be up and out of bed, eat and drink and work as he is able,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins said. 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

