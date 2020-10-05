BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday, just days after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the president walked out of Walter Reed and boarded Marine One for the short helicopter trip back to Washington, D.C. Once he arrived, he walked up to a White House balcony and removed his mask for a photo opportunity.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Trump’s medical staff said they believe the president can safely return to the White House and continue to receive treatment there.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

President Trump was given a third dose of Remdesivir Sunday evening and Dr. Sean Conley said he will receive another dose Monday before he leaves for the White House. He’ll receive the final dose at the White House.

“It’s been more than 72 hours since his last fever,” Conley said. He said that the president’s breathing has been back to normal.

"Everyone wants that," Dr. Conley said when asked (again) when Trump last tested negative. Yesterday Conley acknowledged dodging questions leads to appearance of trying to hide something. No answer on the test comes across as trying to hide when the WH knew Trump had COVID. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 5, 2020

Trump’s temperature is at 98.1 at last check, his blood pressure was 134 over 78. His respiratory rate of 17 respirations per minute, his heart rate was 68 beats per minute and his last oxyhemoglobin saturation was 97% on room air, doctors said.

READ MORE:

“He currently does not endorse any respiratory complaints,” doctors said.

“He continues on dexamethasone and again the plan for today is to continue to be up and out of bed, eat and drink and work as he is able,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.