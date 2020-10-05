KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJZ) — Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Theatres, will temporarily suspend operations at all 536 in the United States- including the 13 locations in Maryland, citing issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
They will cease operations starting October 8.
“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.– from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives. We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld.
Regal said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.
For a list of Regal Cinemas in Maryland, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.