NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash involving a tractor trailer shut down parts of Route 40 — on both the east and west side — in Cecil County Monday.
The crash happened around noon where Route 40 meets Principio Parkway in North East. The crash involves a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. Maryland State Police said two people were killed and one other person was seriously hurt.
Police said the victims were in a vehicle that tried to cross Route 40 when they were hit by the tractor trailer. The driver and one passenger died at the scene, while the third passenger was taken to Shock Trauma.
The victims’ names have not been released.
The crash is causing major delays in the area as several lanes are closed. Crews are cleaning up the scene, while police investigate the crash.
Crash: Cecil County; US 40 between Principio and West Old Philadelphia Road. Tractor-trailer and passenger car. All lanes closed except for Right Westbound shoulder; No estimated time of closure – slc #mdottraffic #mdtraffic
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 5, 2020
Some lanes along the northbound side of I-95 were also shut down Monday morning in Cecil County due to two separate crashes. One of those crashes around 6:30 a.m. left a 56-year-old woman dead.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!