PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — October marks the two-year anniversary of Maryland’s “Move Over” law being expanded to include all service vehicles on state roads.
The law requires drivers approaching from the back of an emergency vehicle using visual signals while stopped on a highway to, if possible, make a lane change into an available lane not immediately adjacent to an emergency vehicle.
They say the movement should only be done if another lane in the same direction is available and the move can be made without impeding other traffic.
It’s meant to provide an extra barrier of safety for police officers, firefighters, emergency rescue personnel and service and utility workers working along Maryland roads.