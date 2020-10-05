CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNFL Football
    10:00 PMBig Brother
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers, University of Maryland Medical System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland continues to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus, the University of Maryland Medical System is out with a new public service announcement reminding everyone not to have a “party foul.”

UMMS is stressing people may have COVID-19 and not know it, during which time they may be spreading it to friends at a bar or restaurant.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The hospital system said it continues to see patients in their 20s and 30s hospitalized due to the virus, so it’s critical for people to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply