BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland continues to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus, the University of Maryland Medical System is out with a new public service announcement reminding everyone not to have a “party foul.”
UMMS is stressing people may have COVID-19 and not know it, during which time they may be spreading it to friends at a bar or restaurant.
The hospital system said it continues to see patients in their 20s and 30s hospitalized due to the virus, so it’s critical for people to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.
