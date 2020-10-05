CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Continues COVID Fight, Receiving Treatment At Walter Reed In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) –– Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany becomes the latest among President Trump’s inner circle to test positive for coronavirus on Monday.

McEnany, a Georgetown graduate, posted a statement Monday morning announcing her diagnosis, saying she tested positive after “testing negative consistently.”

She said she currently has no symptoms, but is beginning the quarantine process.

McEnany added that no reporters, producers or other members of the press were listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit, however, she did speak to reporters without a mask on Sunday, as well as several press briefings throughout the week.

