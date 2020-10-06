Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Jessup man has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight along Route 29 in Howard County.
Police say a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling on the ramp from Route 108 eastbound to Route 29 southbound when it left the roadway, struck the guardrail and flipped over around 11:38 p.m. Monday
The sole occupant and driver, Brian Troy Clements, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case of the collision remains under investigation. Route 29 was closed for three hours overnight.
