BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s city council on Monday voted in favor of a bill to regulate three toxic pesticides.
The bill restricts the use of chlorpyrifos, neonicotinoids and glyphosate, the main ingredient in the popular weed killer Roundup, in Baltimore City, including on school and park property.
These three pesticides have been found to threaten public health, pollinators and aquatic life, according to experts.
The bill also requires biennial reports from the city’s sustainability office recommending any possible legislative changes regarding pesticides.
Those who violate the bill could face an environmental or civil citation or a misdemeanor, which could lead to a $250 fine.
It now heads to Mayor Jack Young’s desk for a signature.
“Scientists, farmers, beekeepers and advocates have sounded the alarm: These toxic pesticides have got to go. We’re grateful to Councilwoman Clarke for sponsoring this legislation and to the Council for voting it through. We encourage Mayor Young to sign this ordinance into law. Our pollinators are dying at an unprecedented rate and banning these chemicals is a critical first step to protecting our bees, our food and our planet,” said Environment Maryland director Kate Breimann.
If Young signs the bill, it will go into effect on July 1, 2022.