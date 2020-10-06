BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is set to restart its recreation programming next Tuesday.
The following services will resume:
Recreation Centers:
- In-person, instructor-led dance and fitness classes, STEM instruction, mentoring, life skill courses, indoor athletics and other programs
- Select city rec centers will continue supporting free meal service and student learning centers with Baltimore City Schools.
Aquatics:
- Indoor lap swim, water aerobics, swim lessons, Baltimore City Swim Club practice, and aquatic staff training/lifeguard certification.
Outdoor Recreation:
- Nature pre-school, childcare programs, and nature birthday parties at Carrie Murray Nature Center.
- Guided nature hikes and outdoor athletic programs at various city parks and playfields.
They will also have a twist on its annual Annual Park N’Pumpkin, the Park’d N’Pumpkin. Druid Hill Park will get spooky on October 24 with a trick or treat and other fall activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. An outdoor movie will play at 8 p.m. The event is free, and everyone can enjoy it from each attendee’s vehicle.
“After a modified, yet successful summer of recreation, BCRP is ready to transition into fall,” said Reginald Moore, BCRP executive director. “I am proud of our staff who have thoughtfully considered the health and safety of our users, visitors, and communities during our phased reopening. I am confident that we will bring Baltimore fun, as well as safety, as we incrementally open and restore our programs and services now and in the future.”
See which programs and events will require pre-registration and are limited in capacity here.