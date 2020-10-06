TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski introduced legislation Monday night that would ensure competitive and fair wages for any workers hired on county-funded projects.
Baltimore County would join the state of Maryland, Baltimore City and Charles, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties who already have pro-worker prevailing wage laws.
“The men and women who build our roads, our schools, and all the public infrastructure supporting our quality of life deserve the ability to earn a fair, living wage,” said Olszewski. “This legislation creates a level playing field for workers, improves workplace safety, and enhances project quality—all while ensuring we put Baltimore County’s residents to work as we continue the road to economic recovery.”
Under the proposed legislation, construction companies awarded contracts with the county, will be assured a standard rate of pay. The pay rate would be set by the state of Maryland’s annual wage determination surveys of construction company employees.
Prevailing wages would be required for all County-funded capital projects valued at $300,000 and above.
The legislation also required at least 51% of all new jobs are filled by Baltimore County residents.
another BS story, Little O doesn’t even pay all county workers the $15/ hr. minimum wage that he says he supports.