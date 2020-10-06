TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is hiring an outside contractor to help with meter readings, officials announced Tuesday.
They will use the County staff to help Baltimore City with sending bills to County customers to avoid any more billing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Residents deserve to have their water bills delivered in an efficient and effective manner. We’ve heard from many who are frustrated that they haven’t yet received their water bills and others who are anxious to receive their bills so they can budget for and pay them without any further delay,” Olszewski said. “We’re taking these steps to ensure we address our residents’ frustrations.”
Billing for all city water system customers- which includes County residents and businesses- paused at the beginning of the pandemic and has not yet resumed for County customers, officials said Tuesday.
Baltimore County will hire Itron to collect water data for County customers. They will begin in late October.
County residents will begin getting their bills again starting mid-November. The new bills will cover water consumption from residents’ last bill through meter readings this fall.
