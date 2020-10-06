BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2020 NFL season is on-the-job training for rookies.
The coronavirus pandemic limited their practice time and canceled all the preseason games. Now, four games into their first season- a progress report.
Ravens first-round draft pick Patrick Queen showed significant progress in Sunday’s victory at Washington.
The linebacker out of Louisiana State made a big stop on the goal line and led the team in tackles. This after he was benched at the end of the Ravens’ loss to Kansas City the game prior.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave his assessment of the rookie linebacker.
“He made a lot of good plays,” Harbaugh said. “He was sorting the schemes, he read the schemes well, he made a bunch of tackles for us at the point of attack and also some rally tackles, too. Coverage he is doing well. Man coverage, he’s got speed. He works on his technique, he’s always working on that. He did pretty well with that. Always can improve.”
While Queen works on improvements, he’s off to a good start. His 24 total tackles lead all Ravens, and he has a forced fumble and a quarterback sack on his rookie resume already.
The Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 11, at M&T Bank Stadium. They will be facing this year’s number one overall draft pick, quarterback Joe Burrow.
Stay with WJZ for your Ravens coverage all season long.