(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that the team is launching a new podcast series called “Black in the NFL” that will take a look at how race intersects with the league and its fans. Hosted by team staff writer Clifton Brown, the 10-part series will explore what it means to be Black in the league today.
In the first episode, the series addresses a phrase that athletes, and Black athletes in particular, have heard for years: “Shut up and play.” Other episodes will dive into both national topics, such as voter suppression and policing and NFL related topics like the experience of Black quarterbacks in the league and the challenges faced by coaches and front office members looking to climb the ladder.
The series will feature guests like former NFL long snapper and Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III and sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards.
“Race impacts the NFL in unique and challenging ways, whether it’s noticed or unnoticed, spoken or unspoken,” said Brown in a statement. “The time has come for us to speak about it.”
The podcast, produced by Blue Wire, is the third of the team’s podcasts joining The Lounge and What Happened To That Guy? as part of the Ravens Podcast Network.
“It’s a unique place to be and has given me new perspective on the sport and its intersection with who I am,” said Brown. “Seventy percent of NFL players are Black. The Ravens have a Black MVP quarterback. They hired the first Black general manager, and they have one of the NFL’s biggest Black fan bases.”
The podcast continues the team’s efforts to speak up about matters of social justice, racism and inequality in the United States.