President Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 413 new coronavirus cases as the statewide positivity rate is back down Tuesday, state numbers show.

There are now 128,204 infections throughout the pandemic, and six more Marylanders have died from the virus. The total is now at 3,823.

Hospitalizations continue to rise however, with 22 added in 24 hours, now at 360 total hospitalizations. There are 88 people in ICUs, up three from yesterday.

The positivity rate did fall back down below 3%, dropping for the first time in 11 days. It now stands at 2.95%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Throughout the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,752,546 tests have been administered. Of those, 1,547,023 have tested negative.

Here is a breakdown of cases in the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 498 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,473 (240) 12*
Baltimore City 16,056 (469) 17*
Baltimore County 18,455 (614) 23*
Calvert 1,019 (27) 1*
Caroline 666 (7)
Carroll 2,022 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,127 (34) 1*
Charles 2,869 (99) 2*
Dorchester 616 (10)
Frederick 4,225 (125) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,167 (72) 4*
Howard 5,276 (117) 6*
Kent 311 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,135 (810) 40*
Prince George’s 30,153 (808) 23*
Queen Anne’s 684 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,357 (58)
Somerset 323 (4)
Talbot 579 (6)
Washington 1,897 (41)
Wicomico 2,117 (49)
Worcester 1,103 (29) 1*
Data not available (10)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,825
10-19 11,030 (2)
20-29 24,274 (24) 1*
30-39 23,085 (48) 6*
40-49 20,405 (123) 3*
50-59 18,677 (312) 15*
60-69 12,509 (630) 13*
70-79 7,443 (950) 28*
80+ 5,956 (1,732) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 67,612 (1,868) 75*
Male 60,592 (1,955) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,344 (1,563) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,423 (145) 6*
White (NH) 32,625 (1,622) 72*
Hispanic 27,473 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,917 (41)
Data not available 19,422 (10)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

