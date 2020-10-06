ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 413 new coronavirus cases as the statewide positivity rate is back down Tuesday, state numbers show.
There are now 128,204 infections throughout the pandemic, and six more Marylanders have died from the virus. The total is now at 3,823.
Hospitalizations continue to rise however, with 22 added in 24 hours, now at 360 total hospitalizations. There are 88 people in ICUs, up three from yesterday.
The positivity rate did fall back down below 3%, dropping for the first time in 11 days. It now stands at 2.95%.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,752,546 tests have been administered. Of those, 1,547,023 have tested negative.
Here is a breakdown of cases in the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|498
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,473
|(240)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,056
|(469)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,455
|(614)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,019
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|666
|(7)
|Carroll
|2,022
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,127
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,869
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|616
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,225
|(125)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,167
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,276
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|311
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,135
|(810)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,153
|(808)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|684
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,357
|(58)
|Somerset
|323
|(4)
|Talbot
|579
|(6)
|Washington
|1,897
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,117
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,103
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,825
|10-19
|11,030
|(2)
|20-29
|24,274
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,085
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,405
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,677
|(312)
|15*
|60-69
|12,509
|(630)
|13*
|70-79
|7,443
|(950)
|28*
|80+
|5,956
|(1,732)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|67,612
|(1,868)
|75*
|Male
|60,592
|(1,955)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|40,344
|(1,563)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,423
|(145)
|6*
|White (NH)
|32,625
|(1,622)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,473
|(442)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,917
|(41)
|Data not available
|19,422
|(10)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.