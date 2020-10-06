BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority will reopen its six E-ZPass Customer Service Centers within the MDOT MVA branches at limited capacity and by appointment only starting October 13.
The MDTA had closed its Customer Service Centers in March in response to the Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.
The facilities are in Bel Air, Beltsville, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie MDOT MVA branches. They will open two more locations- in the Annapolis and Waldorf MDOT MVA branches.
To go, all customers must schedule an appointment by calling 410-537-8400. E-ZPass service representatives are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance.
Only two customers can be helped at a time at the centers in Beltsville, Glen Burnie and Waldorf, and only one at a time at the Annapolis, Bel Air and Gaithersburg centers.
Face coverings are required, and customers will also be asked screening questions to get into the branch. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been recently exposed should postpone their visit, MDTA said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.