(WJZ)- Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco saw his first action of the 2020 season last Thursday night when he entered the game to replace an injured Sam Darnold for the Jets against the Denver Broncos. Now, it appears he’ll get his first start of the year this weekend when the Jets take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 action.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are planning to hold Darnold out of the game due to the shoulder injury he sustained last week.

“As of now, (the) Jets are not planning to play Sam Darnold. He wants to play — and maybe could — but there’s sentiment in (the) organization that it would be reckless. Smarter to give him more time to rest/heal,” Mehta reported.

Darnold himself told reporters on Monday that his shoulder was getting better with each passing day but did concede that his status for practice and this week’s game is a day-to-day decision.

“I think that’s just going to be a day-to-day decision right now,” said Darnold. “It’s not something I’ve decided, and I think it’s definitely going to depend on how I feel that day.”

With Darnold out of the lineup, the 35-year-old would presumably step into the starting role. He attempted just two passes last Thursday, completing both for a total of 16 yards. If he does start, it would mark the first time since Week 8 of last season when he started for the Denver Broncos against the Indianapolis Colts.