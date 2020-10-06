CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Drops Back Below 3%, Hospitalizations Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe FBI Declassified
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing children, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children whose mother was recently found and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Baltimore Police Department is asking for help in locating 3-year-old Kennedy Haines and 1-year-old Harlie Haines.

Photos Courtesy Of The Baltimore Police Department

The children’s mother, Khaliyah Teniece Hanna, has been located and arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to police.

The whereabouts of the children are still unknown.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply