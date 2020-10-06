Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children whose mother was recently found and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The Baltimore Police Department is asking for help in locating 3-year-old Kennedy Haines and 1-year-old Harlie Haines.
The children’s mother, Khaliyah Teniece Hanna, has been located and arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to police.
The whereabouts of the children are still unknown.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.