LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lanham on Monday night.
The victim has been identified as Tavon Davis, 27, of Laurel.
Police were called around 11:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of Duchaine Drive for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.