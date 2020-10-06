CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Drops Back Below 3%, Hospitalizations Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lanham on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Tavon Davis, 27, of Laurel.

Police were called around 11:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of Duchaine Drive for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

