BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since their three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland’s six casinos have produced a year-over-year increase in gaming revenue.
While coronavirus restrictions continue to limit casinos to 50% capacity, September 2020 gaming revenues totaled over $143 million, an increase of nearly $1.5 million compared to September 2019.
Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in September 2020 were $43,403,605 a decrease of $1,009,187 (-2.3%) compared to the $44,412,792 in ETF contributions from September 2019.
