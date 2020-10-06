TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officers and neighbors came together Tuesday for National Night Out.
It’s a nationwide event put together by law enforcement that shines a light on promoting police and community partnerships.
“I do think it is important because of everything that is going on right now,” said resident Jailyn McFadden.
In Baltimore City, commissioner Michael Harrison visited several neighborhoods, meeting with residents.
In Howard County, officers joined in on a dance party and challenged kids to an obstacle course.
And in Baltimore County, police chief Melissa Hyatt bonded with community members.
“It’s just a reminder that we’re all in this together to make our community safer,” Hyatt said.
The annual event was postponed from August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Baltimore City council president Brandon Scott said the goal is to heighten crime prevention and send a message that crime is not tolerated.
“We have to utilize days like this to showcase promises ahead of us and what we can do when we actually have a coordinated strategy for dealing with violent crime in Baltimore,” Scott said.
Baltimore County Police said this weekend is National Faith in Blue weekend. They plan on hosting more events across the county to meet with neighbors.