By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting Monday in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East North Avenue for a report of a discharging. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

