Positivity Rate Drops Back Below 3%, Hospitalizations Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot inside a corner store in southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Just before 4:10 p.m., a witness flagged down a police officer and told them a shooting had just happened in the 3600 block of Edmonson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Detectives said the gunmen shot the victim inside the store before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

