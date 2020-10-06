Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot inside a corner store in southwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, city police said.
Just before 4:10 p.m., a witness flagged down a police officer and told them a shooting had just happened in the 3600 block of Edmonson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive.
The man died at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating at the City Mart at the corner of Allendale ct. and Edmondson Ave. @wjz pic.twitter.com/WPgT2edpdc
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 6, 2020
Detectives said the gunmen shot the victim inside the store before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.