ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings and Senate Minority Whip Steve Hershey announced Tuesday they will not seek re-election to their Caucus leadership positions.
Jennings and Hershey have led the Senate Republican Caucus since 2014 and are the longest-serving leadership team in Caucus history.
“After six years of serving this Caucus as its Leader and Whip, we are incredibly proud of the work we have done to support our party, our members, our constituents and the people of Maryland. We have
accomplished a great deal, and we believe now is the time to allow a new team to build on this success and lead our caucus into the 2022 election season,” Jennings and Hershey said in a joint statement.
The new Senate Minority Leader and Senate Minority Whip will be announced following an upcoming
leadership election.