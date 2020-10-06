NEW YORK (WJZ) — With exactly four weeks until the 2020 general election, late-night comedian Stephen Colbert is encouraging Marylanders to cast their votes, calling this year’s election “an important one.”
In a video posted on his YouTube page late Monday, Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ran through a list of facts people need to know about the election, including Maryland’s online voter registration deadline of October 13 and the October 20 deadline to request a ballot.
Sprinkled throughout the three-minute and 12-second video were a number of jokes, including Colbert calling Marylanders “the voting crab cakes.”
Colbert also referenced the state’s close proximity to the nation’s capital.
“The District of Columbia is right next door; how often do you get to pick your own neighbors?” he quipped.
Last month, Colbert announced the “Better Know A Ballot” initiative, which provides detailed election information for all 50 states. Since then, he’s been posting state-by-state videos about the election process.
In a video announcing the initiative, he said that whichever state has the highest per-capita voter turnout will get to appear on his show.
“What does that mean? Your state will have to win to find out,” he joked.
To learn more about the 2020 election, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections or the Better Know A Ballot websites.