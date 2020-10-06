Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — If you’re stuck in a long line at the polls in Washington, D.C. you can now have snacks delivered to you for free.
Pizza to the Polls is partnering with Uber Eats to help feed voters stuck in long lines on Election Day and during early voting in Washington D.C. and 24 other cities around the country.
Milk Bar and Shake Shack are just some of the options you can get delivered.
The company will maintain COVID-19 safety standards and the snacks with be prepackaged.
They will be in D.C. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.