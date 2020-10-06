CORONAVIRUS LATESTTrump Has 'Restful' First Night Back At White House, 'Continues To Do Extremely Well' With COVID-19 Battle
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Election Day, free snacks, Pizza To The Polls, Uber Eats, Voting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — If you’re stuck in a long line at the polls in Washington, D.C. you can now have snacks delivered to you for free.

Pizza to the Polls is partnering with Uber Eats to help feed voters stuck in long lines on Election Day and during early voting in Washington D.C. and 24 other cities around the country.

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are just some of the options you can get delivered.

The company will maintain COVID-19 safety standards and the snacks with be prepackaged.

They will be in D.C. from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply