BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football is a game of adjustments, and the Ravens had to make a quick adjustment to earn their victory at Washington, making a switch on the offensive line.
With All-Pro left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, out with an injury, Orlando Brown Jr. was moved from right to left tackle and D.J. Fluker started on the right side.
The shuffled offensive line cleared the way for a running attack that accounted for 144 rushing yards, plus another 200 yards in the passing game.
Harbaugh said Stanley could be ready to return to play Sunday after missing the Washington game.
“It’s not easy on Friday, all of a sudden we’re flipping things around and make sure everyone knows what they’re doing,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a credit to them, they knew what to do. Flipping those techniques is not easy, either. That’s not as easy as you might think, especially against the defensive line we’re going against in this last game. So, those guys did a good job.”
The Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 11, at M&T Bank Stadium.