BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Maryland continues to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus, the University of Maryland Medical System is out with a new public service announcement reminding everyone not to have a “party foul.”

The 30-second ad calls attention to the dangers of socializing without proper precautions. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed adults with positive COVID-19 test results were around twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those with negative results.

UMMS is stressing people may have COVID-19 and not know it, during which time they may be spreading it to friends at a bar or restaurant.

“We are all, more so than ever, co-dependent on each other for each others’ well beings,” said. Dr. Vinisha Amin with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

The hospital system said it continues to see patients in their 20s and 30s hospitalized due to the virus, so it’s critical for people to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.

“It’s important to recognize that just because you’re young, you’re not immune to COVID-19,” Amin said.

The ad comes as new research from the CDC shows that from August 20 through September 5, coronavirus infections among people between the ages of 18 and 22 increased 55% nationally.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that kids are now going out, they’re out on campuses, they’re being saturated in bars, restaurants, hanging out with each other,” Amin said.

Public health officials are asking everyone, not just young people, to refrain from gatherings and follow health guidelines like proper hand-washing and social distancing.

