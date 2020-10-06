BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health professionals across the country have expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s inaccurate comparison of the flu and COVID-19 would give Americans a false sense of the security that the coronavirus Is not extremely dangerous.

“Without a doubt, we are not out of the woods. I want to be clear, we are not out of the woods,” Dr. Ashwin Dharmadhikari with Sinai Hospital said.

Dr. Dharmadhikari, like many doctors across the nation, is focused on emphasizing the severity of the coronavirus. Many physicians are urgently reminding Americans that in the span of just seven months, the virus has proven to be more deadly than the seasonal flu.

“I would say to individuals who are hearing this message, take coronavirus very seriously. It has killed a lot of Americans. We remain at risk as we go into the winter months,” Dr. Dharmadhikari said.

In Baltimore, there are mixed reviews on the president’s coronavirus comments after he was released from the hospital.

“They criticize him no matter what he does,” Walter Tracey said. “I think he’s just saying you can’t just let everything stop just because of this virus, you got to try to make the best of it.”

“Around 210,000 people have died now from the coronavirus, and for him to come out of the hospital and try to prove his point that it’s not that big of a deal, not to let it worry you, I think it’s angering because it is worrisome to a lot of people,” Jack Barrett, of Baltimore, said.

Doctors are also concerned about the so-called twin-pandemic of the flu and COVID-19 in the fall. Doctors say it’s still unknown how both viruses will interact with each other in the fall.

“Each virus could make the manifestation of the other one worse,” Dr. Dharmadhikari said. “Look for accurate, scientifically valid info and go with that.”

