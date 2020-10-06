BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a span of just eight months, several people have died in hit-and-run crashes across Maryland.

Cases in Baltimore, Harford and Prince George’s counties remain unsolved, and investigators are pleading for information.

Heather Faulkner lost her 17-year-old daughter on August 12 in a hit-and-run crash.

According to Maryland State Police, it happened along I-695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale.

Amira was with a close friend and their car broke down. While they were waiting for help, police believe a car swerved around and struck them, killing Amira and injuring her friend.

“They haven’t found anybody,” Faulkner said. “They haven’t found the person who did it yet. They haven’t come forward. I guess they scared, which is understandable, but I’m just saying take your consequence. You killed a child.”

This is the case in three other fatal hit-and-run crashes.

Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Investigating Several Fatal Hit-And-Run Crashes

According to Maryland State Police, they are investigating one from September 27 in Howard County on I-95 near Route 100, another that happened on March 1 along Route 4 at Marlboro Pike in Forestville and a third from February 29 on I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park.

“We’re asking for the public’s support in trying to bring justice for these victims,” Ron Snyder, of the Maryland State Police, said.

The youngest victim leaves behind her mother, grandmother and two brothers. They are among some of the members of Amira’s immediate family, anxiously awaiting answers.

“It’s always on your mind, and it’s going to stay on your mind until you get some kind of closure,” Amira’s grandmother said.

In Amira’s case, police are looking for a silver or gray Infiniti. They say each one of these four cases is unique and they don’t believe they are connected in any way.