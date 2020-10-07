Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 59,000 face masks were seized by Baltimore customs agents because they featured fake, trade-marked logos.
That includes several designer brands, sports teams, carmakers and cartoon characters.
Altogether, the suggested retail price of these masks is more than $2.5 million.
In the past six weeks, agents have also seized fake COVID-19 medications, tests and antibody test kits at ports all over the Mid-Atlantic.
