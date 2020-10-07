Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police instructor and trainee at the police training academy at the University of Baltimore have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The Baltimore Police Department said it is believed that these cases are not related and that each member contracted the virus from a family member.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.