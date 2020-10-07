CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Known as the Dean of Baltimore sports, local media legend Vince Bagli has passed away at age 93.

A Baltimore native and Loyola graduate Bagli was a fixture in homes across Maryland for more than 40 years on television, radio and in print.

Vince was also an usher at the very first Baltimore Colts game in 1947.

Vince Bagli.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano said Bagli had a “heart of gold, love for all and passion for sports.”

“Any & all of us who have worked in broadcasting in Baltimore can thank Vince for setting the standard. He did it with grace & kindness,” Viviano added.

CBS Sports Jason LaCanfora also tweeted about Bagli’s legacy:

“Oh no. Vince Bagli was a legendary broadcaster and prince of a man who made Baltimore better for generations and who exemplified the best of Loyola Dons. RIP, sir. You will be missed.”

Former Afro American Newspapers sports reporter Sam Lacy at Morgan State University during a golf tournament, Maryland, 1993, Original Caption Reads: ‘morgan state university annual golf tournament sam lacy,vince bagli and tim lacy’. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

Condolences poured in across social media Wednesday after the news broke of Bagli’s death.

 

