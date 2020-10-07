BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Known as the Dean of Baltimore sports, local media legend Vince Bagli has passed away at age 93.

A Baltimore native and Loyola graduate Bagli was a fixture in homes across Maryland for more than 40 years on television, radio and in print.

Vince was also an usher at the very first Baltimore Colts game in 1947.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano said Bagli had a “heart of gold, love for all and passion for sports.”

“Any & all of us who have worked in broadcasting in Baltimore can thank Vince for setting the standard. He did it with grace & kindness,” Viviano added.

Rest In God’s Peace, my friend.

You were a friend to all.

🙏🏻 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/alpkxxb1CR — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 7, 2020

CBS Sports Jason LaCanfora also tweeted about Bagli’s legacy:

“Oh no. Vince Bagli was a legendary broadcaster and prince of a man who made Baltimore better for generations and who exemplified the best of Loyola Dons. RIP, sir. You will be missed.”

Condolences poured in across social media Wednesday after the news broke of Bagli’s death.

There is not enough time in the day or words in the dictionary to aptly describe what Vince Bagli meant to Balt. & the gentleman he was. He was, is and will always be The Dean of Balt. sports. So kind, so classy and the inspiration to all of us who followed him. — Keith Mills (@KeithMills1090) October 7, 2020

Vince Bagli…the name alone conjures up great sports memories. A classic gentleman & kind soul. I remember as a high school athlete waiting to see if Vince might mention our team's performance. Always great to the kids, a mentor to many, a gift to Baltimore. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/BctlGpdFGy — Tony Lombardi (@RSRLombardi) October 7, 2020

Vince Bagli was the nicest man. He knew my dad was a singer. Every time I saw him he asked "how's the crooner" RIP — Ken Weinman (@KenWeinmanSport) October 7, 2020

Just heard the news that Baltimore sportscasting legend Vince Bagli passed away. He was 93. He was a true gentleman. I didn't grow up here so I never saw him on tv. But, when I was at WMAR, he was very kind & welcoming to me. I always enjoyed talking to him. Good people. RIP. — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinTBD) October 7, 2020

Baltimore lost a legend today… Simply put Vince Bagli was one of the kindest, nicest, and genuine people I’ve ever met. It was a thrill just to talk with him. And whether you listened to Colts games or watched WBAL-TV no one delivered it with more enthusiasm and love of job. pic.twitter.com/4FzjIBGNFy — Brett Hollander (@BrettHollander) October 7, 2020