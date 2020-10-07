CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By Amy Kawata
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.

Police said a person was driving in the area around 7:50 a.m. when they saw something in the parking lot of the former Rustic Inn. At first, the person reportedly thought it was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.

The body suffered unspecified trauma, police said.

The medical examiner is reportedly on the way to the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

