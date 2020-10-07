WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.
Police said a person was driving in the area around 7:50 a.m. when they saw something in the parking lot of the former Rustic Inn. At first, the person reportedly thought it was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.
The body suffered unspecified trauma, police said.
The medical examiner is reportedly on the way to the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.
#BREAKING update:
Baltimore County Police say a body was found in the 11400 block of Philadelphia road in White Marsh around 7:50 this morning. Police are investigating this as a homicide.
At this time, no word on the identity of the body. The medical examiner is on the way. pic.twitter.com/RipFcfmbOl
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 7, 2020
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!
Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work………Read More