WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of a closed-down bar in White Marsh.
The body was found in the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road.
Police said a person was driving in the area around 7:50 a.m. when they saw something in the parking lot of the former Rustic Inn. At first, the person reportedly thought it was a Halloween decoration but later realized it was a body.
The body suffered unspecified trauma, police said.
“Right now, the only information that we have is that the body has suffered some sort of trauma,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “We don’t what that trauma is just yet.”
#BREAKING update:
Baltimore County Police say a body was found in the 11400 block of Philadelphia road in White Marsh around 7:50 this morning. Police are investigating this as a homicide.
At this time, no word on the identity of the body. The medical examiner is on the way. pic.twitter.com/RipFcfmbOl
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 7, 2020
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
“We don’t have a lot of information at this point,” Peach said. “So we’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night or overnight hours to give us a call and let us know.”
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work………Read More