COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman reported that a man exposed himself to her while she was running on the Paint Branch Trail behind the College Park Community Center.
Police say it happened at around 8:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
The woman left the area and called police to report the incident. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division is conducting an investigation. Individuals with any information regarding this incident or the possible identity of the suspect are encouraged to contact police at 301-459-9088.