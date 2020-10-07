CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate fell Wednesday as the number of hospitalizations increased and 460 new cases of the virus were reported, according to data from the state’s health department.

As of Wednesday morning, the state has recorded 128,664 COVID-19 cases and 3,829 deaths. Six new deaths were reported since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increased by 31 to 391; of those cases, 298 are acute care and 93 are intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate dropped from 2.95% on Tuesday to 2.9% on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 501 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,527 (242) 12*
Baltimore City 16,100 (471) 17*
Baltimore County 18,522 (616) 23*
Calvert 1,032 (27) 1*
Caroline 668 (7)
Carroll 2,034 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,134 (34) 1*
Charles 2,878 (99) 2*
Dorchester 617 (10)
Frederick 4,249 (126) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,191 (72) 4*
Howard 5,292 (116) 6*
Kent 315 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,194 (811) 40*
Prince George’s 30,226 (808) 23*
Queen Anne’s 688 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,360 (58)
Somerset 325 (4)
Talbot 578 (6)
Washington 1,917 (41)
Wicomico 2,135 (49)
Worcester 1,105 (29) 1*
Data not available (9)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,848
10-19 11,082 (2)
20-29 24,365 (24) 1*
30-39 23,156 (48) 6*
40-49 20,469 (123) 3*
50-59 18,749 (313) 15*
60-69 12,553 (634) 13*
70-79 7,475 (952) 28*
80+ 5,967 (1,731) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 67,843 (1,873) 75*
Male 60,821 (1,956) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 40,466 (1,568) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,431 (144) 6*
White (NH) 32,833 (1,625) 72*
Hispanic 27,532 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,933 (41)
Data not available 19,469 (9)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

