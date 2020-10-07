ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate fell Wednesday as the number of hospitalizations increased and 460 new cases of the virus were reported, according to data from the state’s health department.
As of Wednesday morning, the state has recorded 128,664 COVID-19 cases and 3,829 deaths. Six new deaths were reported since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations increased by 31 to 391; of those cases, 298 are acute care and 93 are intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate dropped from 2.95% on Tuesday to 2.9% on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|501
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,527
|(242)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,100
|(471)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,522
|(616)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,032
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|668
|(7)
|Carroll
|2,034
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,134
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,878
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|617
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,249
|(126)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,191
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,292
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|315
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,194
|(811)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,226
|(808)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|688
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,360
|(58)
|Somerset
|325
|(4)
|Talbot
|578
|(6)
|Washington
|1,917
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,135
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,105
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,848
|10-19
|11,082
|(2)
|20-29
|24,365
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,156
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,469
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,749
|(313)
|15*
|60-69
|12,553
|(634)
|13*
|70-79
|7,475
|(952)
|28*
|80+
|5,967
|(1,731)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|67,843
|(1,873)
|75*
|Male
|60,821
|(1,956)
|69*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|40,466
|(1,568)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,431
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|32,833
|(1,625)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,532
|(442)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,933
|(41)
|Data not available
|19,469
|(9)
