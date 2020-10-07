FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Harford County late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Pleasantville Road near Buell Drive.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a two-vehicle collision.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rosemary Smart, 79, of Forest Hill was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Martin Strunkstein, Jr., 42, of Fallston, was evaluated and released by medics on scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Smart was operating a Subaru, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over the center line and was struck in the passenger side front end by a Dodge Ram truck driven by Strunkstein.
At this early point of the investigation, there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol being contributing factors in this crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.