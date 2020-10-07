Visiting Santa At The Mall Will Look Different This Year Due To CoronavirusBe prepared for a different looking family photo with Santa Claus this year due to the coronavirus.

Staff Forms 'Clap Line' As Anne Arundel Medical Center Discharges 1,000th COVID-19 PatientThe Anne Arundel Medical Center celebrated a special milestone Wednesday: the discharge of its 1,000th coronavirus patient.

'Charm City Kings,' Film About Harsh Realities Facing Baltimore Youth, To Launch On HBO MaxA new film, about to be released on HBO Max, depicts a Baltimore teen facing some tough decisions; a life of crime, or a long walk on the straight and narrow.

Harford County Creates 'Libation Trail' Featuring 10 LocationsHarford County really likes their trails. No, we're not talking about hiking trails.

US Mint Recognizes Maryland In New Dollar CoinsThe Maryland coin recognizes the Hubble Space Telescope, whose mission operations team is based at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

'How Often Do You Get To Pick Your Own Neighbors?' CBS' Stephen Colbert Encourages Marylanders To VoteWith exactly four weeks until the 2020 general election, late-night comedian Stephen Colbert is encouraging Marylanders to cast their votes, calling this year's election "an important one."