CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, Positivity Rate Down; State Records 128.6K COVID-19 Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Calvert Hall College, High School Football, Jacoby Jones, Local TV, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will be joining the coaching staff at Calvert Hall College in Towson.

Jacoby Jones, a former wide receiver for the Ravens and several other NFL, teams will be coaching the high school’s wide receivers under head coach Josh Ward.

“Head Football Coach, Josh Ward ‘04, has announced Jacoby Jones as the team’s wide receivers coach. Welcome to The Hall, Coach!” a post said on social media.

Calvert Hall is a Catholic college preparatory high school for boys.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. JimmieMWiggins says:
    October 7, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work………Read More 

    Reply

Leave a Reply