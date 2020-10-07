Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver will be joining the coaching staff at Calvert Hall College in Towson.
Jacoby Jones, a former wide receiver for the Ravens and several other NFL, teams will be coaching the high school’s wide receivers under head coach Josh Ward.
“Head Football Coach, Josh Ward ‘04, has announced Jacoby Jones as the team’s wide receivers coach. Welcome to The Hall, Coach!” a post said on social media.
Calvert Hall is a Catholic college preparatory high school for boys.
Easy way to earn every month an extra amount of $15,000 just by doing very simple and easy work online. Last month i have received $17593 from this work………Read More